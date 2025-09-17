Tripura CM calls for respect for sanitation workers

Agartala, Sep 17 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday urged people to accord due respect to sanitation workers, saying they play a vital role in keeping cities and localities clean and hygienic.

Launching the fortnight-long state level Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) programme at the famous Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, the Chief Minister said that sanitation workers are vital for community health and well-being and should be shown the same respect as frontline workers, recognising their vital contribution in maintaining cleanliness and public health.

CM Saha informed that out of 765 ODF (Open Defecation Free) villages, 762 villages were categorised as ODF plus model villages and that is a significant feat.

“Tripura was appreciated at the national level for its solid and liquid waste management performance,” he said.

The 9th edition of SHS 2025 began across the nation on Wednesday on the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Starting Wednesday, the campaign will culminate on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary.

The 15-day campaign aims to mobilise millions across the nation in a collective call to action for high-impact cleanliness drives.

Launched jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, SHS 2025 focusses on bringing together citizens, communities, and institutions to drive visible cleanliness on the ground, with a focus on Cleanliness Target Units-dark, dirty, and neglected spots.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gatherings, informed that five rural plastic waste management units are already there in the state and more will be set up in the coming days.

Urging the people to spend at least one hour a day in cleaning during the SHS fortnight, he stressed the need to involve students and the youth in the programme.

“Through various events, including debate and painting competitions and cultural functions, awareness must be generated about the cleanliness and proper management of waste,” CM Saha pointed out.

Higher Education, Panchayat & General Administration Minister Kishor Barman, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder were among other dignitaries present in the event.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister greeted the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday through various social media platforms. In his post, Saha said, “Dearest Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Happy 75th Birthday… Your heart beats with the pulse of Bharat, a sacred flame igniting hope, pride, and dreams in every Indian’s soul."

"For 75 years, you’ve lived as a true son of Maa Bharti, dedicating your life to her glory. Your visionary leadership has woven a tapestry of progress. Digital India has connected our farthest corners, Atmanirbhar Bharat has empowered us to stand tall, and Viksit Bharat is our collective dream taking shape under your unwavering guidance.

"Every step you take, every policy you craft, is a love letter to our nation’s future. May Maa Tripura Sundari shower you with divine strength, wisdom, and boundless energy to lead Bharat to new horizons. You are our pride, our 'yug purush', our guiding star. Here’s to a long life devoted to our motherland,” he said.

--IANS

sc/rad