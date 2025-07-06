Tripura CM announces two awards in Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name, renames Agartala Town Hall

Agartala, July 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha here on Sunday announced two awards in honour of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and declared that the Agartala Town Hall would be renamed after him and a marble statue would be installed.

Addressing a function on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided that, on the initiative of the Education Department, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Award would be given to those who have made special contributions in teaching and the award would be given on Teachers' Day.

On his birth anniversary next year, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department has planned to give the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Excellence Award to those who have made special contributions in social, political, national service and administrative work.

“I am glad to announce that the Agartala Town Hall will be renamed in honour of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and his marble statue will be set up in front of the hall,” said Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural Affairs and Education Departments.

Saha said that everyone celebrates this day every year at both the government and various other levels.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s thoughts, principles, and ideals are still relevant today. Therefore, we must learn about his philosophy of life. In future, we must understand more about the work he has done for the people. After Narendra Modi took office as the Prime Minister in 2014, a change has been observed in the social system of India. He is presenting the philosophy of life of the great people of the country before us,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now voicing what Syama Prasad Mookerjee had already emphasised, especially regarding social reforms.

Saha said that after the country became independent, there was no foundation for the economy, no clear outline of social structure, the country was running with a mixed idea, and development could not move forward in that way.

“The Prime Minister talks about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas.”

Noting that many great men have been born in the country, Saha said that people celebrate the birth or death anniversaries of the great personalities and remember their sacrifices.

The country and the state are moving forward by following the idea of building a state through social change, as envisioned by Syama Prasad Mookerjee for Akhand Bharat (united India), he said, adding that he has shown us the direction to move forward.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi is working towards self-reliance in the direction indicated by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“The Prime Minister is working to strengthen the economic base of the country. He is carrying out various social reforms. He has abolished the practice of triple talaq for women in Muslim society. The state government is also working as per the instructions of the central government. Since 2014, changes have been taking place in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, following the principles and ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister also said that his government has given priority to reaching the benefits of government schemes to the last person in society, and for this, good governance activities have been carried out in every household in the state.

--IANS

sc/dan