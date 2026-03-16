Tripura Budget grows 5.52 pc, focus on health and rural development: CM Saha

Agartala, March 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the state budget for 2026–27 has increased by around 5.52 per cent compared to the current financial year (2025–26), with a strong focus on health, rural development and capital expenditure.

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Referring to the budget documents, the Chief Minister said there would be no new taxes in the budget and that the allocation for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has been increased.

Saha thanked Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for presenting what he described as a pro-people budget in the Assembly.

He said the total budget size has increased from Rs 32,410 crore in 2025–26 to Rs 34,212.31 crore in 2026–27, reflecting a growth of around 5.52 per cent.

“To boost the economy, we have emphasised capital expenditure, which stands at Rs 8,945.92 crore, marking an increase of 13.19 per cent,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that a supplementary grant of Rs 4,676 crore has been placed for approval for the current financial year.

Saha also announced that Rs 918 crore has been allocated for the TTAADC, compared to Rs 860.28 crore in the previous year.

“There is no new tax in this budget,” he told the media after the presentation of the budget.

Highlighting sector-wise allocations, the Chief Minister said Rs 2,441.50 crore has been earmarked for the health sector, which is an increase of 25.29 per cent from last year.

For rural development, Rs 4,094 crore has been allocated, registering a 17.50 per cent rise.

He further said that Rs 1,985.61 crore has been allocated for the agriculture sector, marking a 5.31 per cent increase, while the education sector has been allotted Rs 6,439.56 crore, up by 4.43 per cent compared to the previous year.

Saha also announced several initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the state.

These include the establishment of a Critical Care Block at Dhalai District Hospital, trauma care centres at Teliamura, Bishramganj and Khowai, and maternal and child care wings at district and sub-divisional hospitals.

In addition, a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) will be set up in Gomati district, while health facilities will be upgraded in 20 PHCs and nine Community Health Centres (CHCs).

The Chief Minister further said that an Ayurvedic Medical College will be established in Gomati district, along with homoeopathy medical colleges and the Tripura University of Health Sciences.

Plans are also underway to establish an IT park and implement several other development initiatives in the state.

Saha also announced a 5 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners.

“Earlier we had provided 36 per cent DA and DR, and now an additional 5 per cent has been added, taking it to 41 per cent. The revised amount will come into effect from April 1,” he said.

--IANS

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