Tripura budget focuses on inclusive growth, self-reliance: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, March 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Tripura budget for the financial year 2026-27 is aimed at ensuring inclusive development and will benefit people from all sections of society.

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He stated that the budget presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the state Assembly on March 16 is a truly people-oriented one, reflecting the state government’s commitment to transparency and balanced growth.

Saha made these remarks in the Assembly while participating in the discussion on the proposed budget, which was presented by the Finance Minister during the recent session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

In his speech, the Chief Minister noted that the budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented on March 16, 2026, during the ninth session of the Assembly.

“I fully support this budget. After a long time, I have seen such a well-prepared financial plan. Maintaining financial discipline is essential in budgeting. Tripura is a small state, and presenting a balanced budget while addressing diverse needs is a challenging task. I thank the Finance Minister for presenting an excellent and forward-looking budget. It has been prepared in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed India,” he said.

Saha further stated that the state budget is aligned with the Union Budget and reflects the broader goal of self-reliance. “The theme of self-reliance is clearly visible in this budget. It is designed to benefit all sections of society, including women, students, youth, tribals, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, and pensioners. The Finance Minister has taken into account the needs of every section while preparing this budget,” he said.

Highlighting national economic progress, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s economy has risen from the 11th to the 4th position globally and is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2030.

He added that the development of the country would directly contribute to the progress of states like Tripura, and the current budget has been framed with that objective.

“The North Eastern states stand to benefit significantly from this year’s Union Budget. In the past, the region did not receive adequate attention, but now the hopes and aspirations of the people are being prioritised. People have strong faith in the Prime Minister, which is reflected in the formation of the BJP-led government in Tripura in 2018 and again in 2023. Our government remains committed to transparency and overall development,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the government is working tirelessly to deliver results. “We are working from early morning till late at night, and the outcomes of these efforts will be visible in the coming days,” he added.

Participating further in the discussion, Saha said that the government is moving ahead with the vision of sustainable development and a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“People have faith in both the Prime Minister and the state government. Therefore, I extend my full support to this year’s budget. Special emphasis has been laid on the education sector, as development in education is crucial for the overall progress of the state. Importantly, no new taxes have been introduced in this budget,” he said.

He also informed that the total budget outlay for the financial year 2026–27 has been fixed at Rs 34,212.31 crore, marking an increase of 5.52 per cent over the estimated budget of 2025-26.

--IANS

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