Tripura: BSF recovers Rs 3 crore meth haul, uproots 3 lakh ganja plants

Agartala, Nov 20 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered highly addictive 30,000 methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 3 crore and destroyed 3,00,000 ganja (cannabis) plants worth multiple crores in Tripura, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Tripura frontier, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted a search operation in the forested area near the Indian village Bhawanipur in Sepahijala district.

During the operation, the vigilant BSF troops recovered 30,000 methamphetamine, also known as Yaba tablets (weighing 3kg), valued at Rs 3 crore.

Additionally, in a separate joint operation, BSF troops, along with the Forest Department and Assam Rifles, destroyed 3,00,000 ganja plants cultivated across seven plots spread over approximately 10 acres of land in the depth area of village Dhanirampur in the same Sepahijala district.

A BSF statement said that these successful operations reaffirm the BSF’s unwavering commitment to curbing trans-border crimes, including drug trafficking, in close coordination with sister agencies, ensuring the safety and security of the people of Tripura.

On November 18, a large-scale operation to eradicate illegal ganja (cannabis) cultivation was successfully conducted by the state and Central forces across multiple locations in the same Sepahijala district.

A police spokesman said that this drive was jointly carried out by the Sepahijala district Police, troops of four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalions, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Women Tripura State Rifles, the district civil administration, and the Forest Department.

The operation was led by Bijoy Debbarma, Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police, targeted the areas of Sutarmura, Toktumadum, Chitta Rambari, Ukyamura, Tulamura Kamalnagar, and Ghatigar under the jurisdiction of five police station areas.

The action was based on credible intelligence gathered by the state police, the spokesman added.

He said that during the drive, nearly 12 lakh semi-mature cannabis plants, estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore, were detected and destroyed, marking a significant blow to illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region.

--IANS

sc/dan