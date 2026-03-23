Tripura Assembly passes Bill for private skill university amid Oppn protest, walkout

Agartala, March 23 (IANS) Amid a joint protest and walkout by the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress, the Tripura Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a Bill to set up another private university in the state.

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The Dhanvantari Skill University, Tripura Bill was passed despite strong objections from Opposition members, who alleged that the organisation proposing to establish the university lacks the required experience, capability, and institutional strength.

The New Delhi-based NVK Skill Foundation Trust has proposed to establish a knowledge-driven and technologically-enabled Dhanvantari Skill University in Agartala.

Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, and former minister, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, claimed that the organisation lacks adequate experience in running higher educational institutions.

Chaudhury, also the incumbent CPI(M) Tripura state secretary, highlighted several loopholes in the Bill and warned that such private universities could harm the future of students in the state.

He urged the government to exercise greater caution before permitting private entities to establish higher educational institutions, cautioning against steps that could jeopardise young people’s futures.

Roy Barman echoed similar concerns, stating that the organisation neither possesses sufficient experience nor has it adhered to the rules and guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

However, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman rejected the Opposition’s arguments, asserting that the state government had granted approval only after ensuring compliance with all guidelines and norms laid down by the University Grants Commission.

Following heated exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury Benches, MLAs from the CPI(M) and Congress staged a walkout from the House.

According to the statement of objects and reasons attached to the Bill, Tripura currently has five private universities. The statement noted that the state has made significant progress in education over the past two decades, with substantial expansion in primary, secondary, and higher secondary education since attaining statehood in 1972.

To keep pace with emerging demands and further expand higher education opportunities, the government emphasised the need to establish more private universities in the state.

The NVK Skill Foundation Trust has proposed that the university will offer programmes in Science, Technology, Management, Social Sciences, Humanities, Law, Nursing, Paramedical Sciences, Pharmacy, Hospitality and Tourism, Tribal Affairs, Sports, Skill Development, Fine Arts, Design, and Performing Arts, among others, aimed at benefiting both the state and the country.

Earlier, on March 20, amid similar protests and a walkout by the Opposition members, the Assembly passed Bills to establish three more private universities in the state. The New Delhi-based Indira Gandhi Computer Shaksharta Mission has proposed setting up the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University in Tripura.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based Research and Gyan for Noble Upliftment Trust has proposed an International University in Tripura, and the Hapur, Uttar Pradesh-based Bharat Educational and Cultural Development Trust has proposed establishing a Science, Technology and Allied Skill University in the state.

--IANS

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