Tripura assembly delegation on five-day study tour to Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) A delegation from the Tripura Legislative Assembly has embarked on a five-day study tour of Gujarat to observe the state’s development initiatives and citizen welfare measures.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation toured Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront, Atal Bridge, Iskcon Temple, and key areas along Ashram Road.

Members received an overview of the city’s urban planning, beautification efforts, and infrastructure that have contributed to Ahmedabad being recognised as the world’s first UNESCO World Heritage City. Led by MLA Swapna Debbarma, the delegation includes members Manab Debbarma, Ramu Das, and Nayan Sarkar.

The team praised Gujarat’s balanced approach to urban development and citizen-centric governance, noting that the visit provided valuable insights for implementation back home.

Over the next four days, the delegation will travel to Somnath, Dwarka, and Porbandar—Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace—to study Gujarat’s developmental policies, heritage conservation efforts, and welfare programmes aimed at improving the quality of life across the state.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India’s most progressive states, driven by a model that blends rapid industrial growth with inclusive social welfare.

The state government has implemented large-scale infrastructure projects such as GIFT City, the Sabarmati Riverfront, and Dholera Smart City, alongside initiatives in renewable energy, skill development, and e-governance. Through programs like Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana, Mission Mangalam, and Kanya Kelavani, it focuses on health, women’s empowerment, and education.

Rural development has been strengthened through irrigation schemes like Sauni Yojana and water conservation drives such as Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan, while urban areas benefit from smart city and public transport upgrades.

Gujarat also leads in solar and wind energy, tourism infrastructure, and digital citizen services, positioning itself as a model for balanced, sustainable, and people-centric governance in India.

Gujarat continues to focus on innovation-driven growth with a citizen-first approach. The state’s emphasis on ease of doing business, modern infrastructure, and social equity has created a robust ecosystem for investment and welfare alike.

