Tripura Assembly Budget Session to begin on March 13; three new universities planned

Agartala, March 6 (IANS) The Budget session of the Tripura Assembly will begin on March 13, with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu scheduled to address the House on the opening day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Friday.

Read More

The detailed schedule and business of the upcoming session were finalised at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on Friday. Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, who is currently acting as the Speaker, presided over the meeting.

After the BAC meeting, Nath said that the state government would introduce three bills in the Assembly to establish three new universities -- Tripura Women's University, Tripura University of Health Sciences and Tripura Technical University.

The Minister also said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the Budget for the financial year 2026–27 on March 16. He will also table the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the House.

Roy will present the third Budget of the BJP-led government's second term.

The Budget session will continue till March 25, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Media reports earlier indicated that a new Speaker of the Assembly might be elected during the session following the demise of sitting Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on December 26 last year.

However, Assembly Secretary Amiya Kanti Nath told IANS that the formal process for electing a new Speaker has not yet begun and no official notification has been issued so far.

The Budget is expected to provide higher allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as the 30-member tribal autonomous body is likely to go to crucial polls in March or April.

Notably, on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that the development of the Janajati (tribal) people in the areas under the TTAADC would not be possible without the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a mass gathering organised by the BJP at Atharobhola in Gomati district, the Chief Minister said that victory of BJP candidates in the next TTAADC elections must be ensured to accelerate development in tribal areas.

“We want to create a new Tripura with all the Janajatis,” Saha said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister welcomed 192 voters from 53 families who joined the BJP.

Speaking at the gathering, Saha said that he has visited the Bagma Assembly constituency several times and more frequently than many other constituencies in the state.

--IANS

sc/pgh