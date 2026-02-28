Tripura Assembly budget session from March 13; new Speaker likely

Agartala, Feb 28 (IANS) The budget session of the Tripura Assembly will commence on March 13, with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu scheduled to address the House on the opening day, officials said on Saturday.

A senior Assembly official said that the Governor’s address would mark the beginning of the ninth session of the 13th Tripura Assembly. The detailed schedule and business of the upcoming session will be finalised at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on March 6.

Reports indicate that the new Speaker of the Assembly may be elected during the session, following the demise of sitting Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on December 26 last year. However, Assembly Secretary Amiya Kanti Nath told IANS that the formal process for electing a new Speaker has not yet begun, and no official notification has been issued so far.

Political circles suggest that several BJP MLAs are in contention for the Speaker’s post. Among them, tribal leader Ram Pada Jamatia, who was elected from the Bagma Assembly constituency in Gomati district, is considered a frontrunner. The BJP has not yet officially announced its candidate for the Speaker’s position.

Biswa Bandhu Sen, a four-time MLA, passed away at the age of 72 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025, after undergoing medical treatment for more than four-and-a-half months.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the Budget for the 2026–27 financial year during the session. “Usually, the Budget is presented on the opening day of the session, but the final decision will be taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting on March 6,” the official said.

He added that Roy would present the third Budget of the BJP-led government’s second term.

The Budget is expected to provide a higher allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as the 28-member tribal autonomous body is likely to go to crucial polls in March or April.

--IANS

sc/uk