Tripura advancing with strong growth and welfare focus: CM Saha

Agartala, March 18 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday reiterated that the BJP government is prioritising good governance, development, and people’s welfare, asserting that the state is progressing steadily across all sectors.

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Speaking in the Assembly during the Budget session, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu for his detailed address, noting that it comprehensively highlighted the state’s achievements, ongoing welfare initiatives, and future roadmap.

The Budget session of the Tripura Assembly commenced on March 13, with Governor Nallu delivering the customary address to the House. The session will continue until March 25.

Saha said the Governor’s speech reflected confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a “Viksit Bharat 2047”, adding that Tripura has aligned its development roadmap with this national goal.

He emphasised that India’s progress depends on the development of every state.

Highlighting economic performance, the Chief Minister stated that Tripura’s growth rate has reached around 10-11 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 7.4 per cent.

He noted that the state has witnessed accelerated progress since 2018, driven by collective efforts from all sections of society.

Saha also pointed to major advancements in education, stating that Tripura’s literacy rate has increased from 87.75 per cent in 2011 to 95.6 per cent today, earning it recognition as the third fully literate state in the country in line with UNICEF guidelines.

He said the government is strengthening educational infrastructure by constructing new degree colleges in Ambassa, Kakraban, and Karbook.

Additionally, a proposal has been introduced to upgrade the Women’s College in Agartala into a university to expand higher‑education opportunities for women.

Addressing opposition criticism, the Chief Minister remarked that many amendments to the Governor’s speech appeared to have been made without a thorough review of the document, urging constructive participation in legislative discussions.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Saha said Tripura continues to move forward in line with national development trends, with a sustained focus on governance, growth, and public welfare.

--IANS

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