Tripura adopted zero-tolerance policy against drug menace on PM Modi, HM Shah’s advice: CM Saha

Agartala, June 29 (IANS) On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tripura government has taken a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace and its illegal trade, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 42.46 crore in Dhalai district, the Chief Minister said that Tripura is being used as a corridor for the illegal drugs trade and the law enforcement agencies are always remain extra alert to curb the illicit activities.

“Of late we have witnessed a section of girls become involved in the drug menaces and its abuse. Abusing of drugs through Intravenous Injection has been rising in Tripura causing spread of HIV/AIDS,” said Saha, who also holds Health and Family Welfare and Education portfolios.

He said that the Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry has already sanctioned Rs 198 crore for setting up a special drug de-addiction centre at Bishramganj in the state's Sepahijala district.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already decided to set up drug de-addiction centres in all the eight districts of the state, with Rs 20 crore would be spent for each of the centres.

During the financial year 2024-2025, the seizure of drugs increased by 103 per cent and destruction of seized drugs increased by 132 per cent, he added.

Claiming that Tripura would become a militancy-free state, the Chief Minister said that after a tripartite agreement in Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister, several hundred militants from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) surrendered to the state government in September last year.

He also announced that all the promises made to the NLFT and ATTF cadres would be fulfilled by the government. He said that after the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, all social parameters of the state improved.

"Tripura is in the second position in the northeast region in GDP after Assam. The state is in the second position in the region in per capita income after Sikkim. The huge untapped natural resources and vast environmental beauty of Tripura are a treasure, and the state government has been trying to effectively put them to use for the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the empowerment of women and all-round development of the tribals are the priority of the government, while development in the education and health sectors are also thrust areas of the government.

CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, claimed that Tripura is the third-best state in the country in maintaining law and order situation.

"Compared to 2023, during 2024, crime rate declined by 19.4 per cent. To curb the cyber crimes in Tripura, a state-level Cyber Crime Police Station was inaugurated on Saturday at Arundhutinagar Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala,” the Chief Minister said.

