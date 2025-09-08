Tripura: 11,130 smartphones distributed among Anganwadi workers to boost nutritional services

Agartala, Sep 8 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that 11,130 smartphones were provided to Anganwadi workers under ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ to provide better nutritional services to adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Chief Minister said that under the ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’, the Poshan Tracker app would be installed on these smart mobile phones to provide information about daily activities.

The Poshan Abhiyaan was launched on March 8, 2018, across the country with an aim to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner by adopting a synergised and result-oriented approach.

Inaugurating 14 projects and laying the foundation for 5 projects under the Social Welfare and Social Education Department at a function here, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and for this purpose, he has asked the states to prepare a roadmap, and the Tripura government has already prepared one to build a developed Tripura.

He said that 46 Anganwadi centres have been set up under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development scheme.

“The main objective of setting up these Anganwadi centres is to provide basic services of nutrition, health, and pre-primary education. Aftercare homes are also being set up for young women aged 18 to 21 years as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. Through this, they can be made self-reliant by providing food security, education, vocational training, life skills, and psychological support,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that 101 children have been given rehabilitation grants of Rs 50,000 each for social reintegration.

“In the last three years, a total of 144 children have been provided financial assistance ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 3 lakh under the Juvenile Justice Fund. In the financial year 2024-25, sponsorship of Rs 4,000 per month has been provided to about 4,286 children. In the Child Care Institute, 940 children have been given shelter in 44 children’s homes across eight districts of the state. About 31 children have been adopted by the government in the last three years,” Saha said.

He informed that over 1,400 Anganwadi workers and 1,615 Anganwadi helpers have been appointed since April 1, 2023, to ensure proper management of the Anganwadi centres.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Social Welfare and Social Education Secretary Tapas Roy, Director Tapan Kumar Das, and other senior officials were present at the event as distinguished guests.

--IANS

sc/dan