Trinamool’s tirade over Vande Bharat Sleeper Express catering menu is much ado about nothing

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) In poll-bound West Bengal, the controversy over the newly-launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Express serving “vegetarian only” meals fails to die even after Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself has been quoted as saying that this is just a temporary arrangement.

Read More

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had raised the issue on public platforms, tying it to other political issues – including the language controversy and alleged manipulations of electoral rolls – implying a clampdown on individual freedom and choice.

It has now been termed the clarification as having come after a rethink under public and political pressure.

On January 17, India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda on its Kamakhya route, offering passengers an airline-like travel experience at lesser fares, making long-distance journeys fast, convenient, and economical.

The train originating from Kolkata offers traditional Bengali delicacies while the one from Guwahati serves authentic Assamese cuisine. But with the first journey, a row over the absence of non-vegetarian dishes on its catering menu, which subsequently triggered a political storm, with Assembly elections expected in West Bengal soon.

The Trinamool immediately picked up the issue, citing non-vegetarian preferences for the Bengali palate, while the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) jumped in to defend the Union Railways Ministry. Both sides accused the other of politicising a routine railway matter.

“First, they policed our votes. Now they’re policing our plates,” alleged a long social media post from the Trinamool late last week, tagging a report from a Bengali newspaper.

“Today, it’s what we eat. Tomorrow, it’s what we wear. Who we love. How we live. What we’re witnessing is the “Banchte Chai, BJP Tai” model, where Bengalis are pushed into submission by Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars imposing monolithic, homogenised identities on our plural ethos,” it later claimed.

With Trinamool members taking to social media to fan the issue and regional reportage turning it into headlines, BJP MP from the state’s Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, contacted Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directly.

Vaishnaw apparently clarified on Saturday that the railway had no permanent plan to restrict the menu to vegetarian food. Since the train was newly introduced, the initial menu was limited, but non-vegetarian options would be added shortly.

After the conversation, Majumdar shared that he had informed the Rail Minister that the Trinamool was trying to give a different spin to the train’s vegetarian-only menu.

“He assured me that non-vegetarian food will be introduced soon,” he announced in public. However, the Trinamool remains far from convinced, sensing an emotive issue it can weaponise before the polls, despite the authenticity being exposed by the Railway Minister himself.

Even if current updates point to a much ado over nothing, with Assembly elections set to take place soon, both the political parties are engaged in a fierce contest to win the crucial elections in West Bengal.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which can attain a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour, accommodates over 820 passengers.

Amenities include comfortable sleeper berths, automatic doors, the Railway’s KAVACH safety system, modern toilets, CCTV-based surveillance, digital passenger information systems, fire detection and safety monitoring systems.

--IANS

jb/dan