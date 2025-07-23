Trinamool raises concerns over Bengali tourists visiting BJP-ruled states during Durga Puja

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday raised the question whether the Bengali-speaking tourists visiting the BJP-ruled states during vacations like Durga Puja were safe during their stay.

“Reports of unspeakable atrocities against Bengali-speaking people are surfacing from the BJP-ruled state. In Haryana, Odisha, and Assam, BJP-ruled administrations are resorting to unthinkable harassment and torture against Bengali-speaking people. Are they safe in these states?" asked Ghosh.

During Durga Puja holidays in September and October, a large number of Bengali tourists from West Bengal travel across the country to enjoy the holidays.

Urging people to use caution while travelling in BJP-ruled states, Ghosh said that the matter is very sensitive.

“I cannot say whether they should go to other states or not. Are they safe to travel to BJP-ruled states during Durga Puja? I will say that the BJP is desperate. So be careful,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress has already slammed the BJP over the issue, and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has already voiced her strong protest against the attacks.

She also vowed to start a Bhasa Andolan (language movement) to fight against the BJP's discriminatory stance against Bengalis.

Even Trinamool Congress MPs have staged a protest outside Parliament on this issue and demanded a response from the Centre.

Ghosh has opened a new front in the matter by raising the question of the safety of Bengali tourists from West Bengal visiting the BJP-ruled states during vacations.

--IANS

sch/dan