Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha attacks Centre, EC over voter list deletions in West Bengal

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha, popularly known as "Shotgun", on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the recent administrative reshuffle in West Bengal and the alleged deletion of millions of names from the voter list.

Read More

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress MP asserted that a Maharashtra or Bihar-style game would not work in West Bengal.

He termed the reported deletion of 5.1 million voters from the electoral rolls as a murder of democracy.

Referring to the transfer of seven senior officials in West Bengal and claims of large-scale voter list manipulation, Shatrughan Sinha alleged that constitutional institutions are being misused due to the BJP's fear of defeat in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

He said that he would soon visit West Bengal personally to assess the ground situation.

"This is not governance, this is desperation. Institutions are being pressurised because the BJP knows it cannot win West Bengal democratically," the Trinamool Congress MP added.

He also praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a true role model of development for the entire country.

He said that West Bengal's governance model is being followed nationwide.

Citing welfare initiatives such as "Swasthya Sathi", Shatrughan Sinha said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has empowered women, tribals, and youth alike.

Swasthya Sathi is a Group Health Insurance scheme of the West Bengal government. The scheme was launched in December 2016.

"Mamata Banerjee has played the role of both a mother and a sister for the people of West Bengal," Sinha remarked.

On the issue of voter list deletions, the Trinamool Congress MP described the move as shameful and accused the BJP and the Election Commission of working in collusion.

He warned that the Trinamool Congress would fight what he termed as dictatorship from the streets to the courts.

"There is no alternative to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. No conspiracy, no strategy of the BJP will succeed here," he asserted.

Shatrughan Sinha's remarks have further escalated the political confrontation in West Bengal, with the voter list controversy emerging as a major flashpoint ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

ajk/khz