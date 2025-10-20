Trinamool leader escapes murder attempt on Kali Puja day in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) A former Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor narrowly escaped a murder attempt on Monday morning, coinciding with Kali Puja celebrations. Miscreants opened fire at Nirmal Dutta, TMC’s Bidhannagar trade union leader and former councilor, in the Duttabad area of Salt Lake.

The bullet missed the target, and his head was smashed with the butt of the gun, injuring him on the head. Dutta, bleeding profusely, was taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged after initial treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Nirmal Dutta is a former Trinamool councilor of ward number 38 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

According to police, he came to the ward office of the Duttabad area in Salt Lake at around 7.30 a.m. to supervise the work. At that time, a young man wearing a T-shirt came and fired at him. He fired two shots, but both missed the target. Then Dutta was caught by the miscreant. A scuffle broke out between them. Then the miscreant hit him with the butt of a gun and smashed his head. Following the attack, the miscreant fled the spot.

The Bidhannagar South Police Station has launched an investigation and is examining the CCTV footage to identify the miscreant.

After initial treatment at a local hospital, Dutta told media persons, "I had come to the ward office for work. Suddenly, a young man wearing a pink shirt and a mask pulled out a gun. He fired two shots but missed. When he tried to shoot the third time, I got hold of him. He hit me on the head with the butt of the gun. As soon as the people of the neighborhood came out, he fled through the road beside Bengal Chemicals."

When asked whether he recognised the accused, the former councilor said, "He was wearing a mask, so I could not recognise him, but his eyes and face are still clear in my memory. There was a similar attack on me eight to nine months ago. I do not suspect anyone. I work for people, that is why I am being targeted. Duttabad area, over the years, has transformed. Earlier, there were liquor shops. Now there are roads, electricity, and water."

