Trinamool lashes out at Maharashtra government after recovery of chopped-up body of Bengali migrant

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, on Friday, intensified its attack against the BJP over the attack against Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states following the unnatural death of a Bengali migrant worker in Maharashtra.

Abu Bakkar Mondal, 33, from Baduria in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra.

According to the police, Mondal was allegedly hacked to pieces, and these were put in a sack and thrown into the water. After receiving a missing complaint from his family members, officers from the Vashi police station in Maharashtra recovered his body from a pond.

Launching a scathing attack against the BJP-ruled government in Maharashtra, the Trinamool, in a post on X, said: "How many more Bengalis must be butchered before the nation wakes up? A Bengali worker from North 24 Parganas was murdered, his dismembered body was stuffed in a sack and dumped near his home in Maharashtra. His only “crime”? Being Bengali in a @BJP4India-ruled state".

The Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that Bengalis are being "profiled, harassed, deported, lynched" across the country. The party also threatened to launch a march to Delhi to mark their protest.

"This isn’t incidental; it’s a systematic, state-sponsored ethnic purge. You are targeting a language, a culture, and a people. Enough. We will fight this barbarism on the streets, in courts, in Parliament. And if Delhi remains deaf, we will march to Delhi. You lit this fire, BJP. Now face the fury!" the Trinamool post read.

Mondal hails from Narayanpur village of Baduria. A few years ago, he went to Maharashtra with his wife to work as a mason there. He went missing on July 20, and a complaint was filed at the Vashi police station.

On Tuesday, the police recovered his body from the pond, at quite a distance from the place where he lived. After an autopsy, his body was brought to his house in Baduria, and police are trying to find out why he was killed in such a gruesome manner and those involved.

His family has demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits. Shahanur Ghazi, his brother-in-law, said that they wanted the culprits to be hanged. “His perpetrators must not go scot-free," he added.

Reacting to Trinamool’s charge, the BJP’s West Bengal President and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said that the police were doing their best to nab the culprits. “True Indian citizens are at times being mistaken as Bangladeshi or Rohingyas, as they have infiltrated the country through West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee government must not allow the entry of such infiltrators," he added.

