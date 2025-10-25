Trinamool disciplinary committee meeting next week to crack whip on rebel MLA Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress has convened a meeting of its disciplinary committee next week to crack the whip on rebel party leaders who are making public statements against the party leadership. Sources in the Trinamool Congress said on Saturday that the discussion will be held on party leader Humayun Kabir and his controversial remarks against the party.

Before the meeting, members of the disciplinary committee will discuss with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. It is learnt that senior party leader Sovandev Chattopadhyay is already in touch with the members on behalf of the committee. The meeting will be held next week but the date is yet to be finalised.

For the past few days, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district has been practically naming and shaming the presidents of the party organisations, starting with the Murshidabad district president Apurba Sarkar.

He has warned that those who hold various political positions in the entire district will be brought to the fore and their photographs will be hung on the wall. After that, he practically threw a challenge to the party and said, "Let me be expelled from the party. I want to leave. Then I will explain the kind of politics prevailing in the district."

He also alleged that Sarkar played a role in the arrest of another Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in cash for school jobs scam.

"I have information and I will share it at the right time. I will tell you at the right time how this district president got Jiban Krishna Saha arrested by influencing Saha's father Bishwanath Saha."

It may be recalled thay has also raised his voice against Baharampur Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan.

Previously, Kabir had been censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership a number of times and even slapped with show-cause notices for making public statements that caused embarrassment to the party. However, despite being reprimanded, Kabir repeated his actions and statements.

--IANS

sch/pgh