Trinamool councillor files FIR against BJP’s Bengal chief

Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against the West Bengal BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar, at a police station in Kolkata on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by a Trinamool Congress councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

In her complaint to the Bartala Police Station in North Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress councillor from ward number 18 of KMC, Sunanda Sarkar, accused Majumdar of comparing the law and order situation in West Bengal with the ambience of a red-light area in Kolkata.

Incidentally, a major portion of ward number 18 of KMC, where Sarkar is the councillor, consists of the city’s as well as Asia’s oldest red-light area, which Majumdar allegedly referred to in his speech.

Besides registering the complaint against Majumdar at the police station, Sarkar had also written a letter to the BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda, questioning how an elected Lok Sabha member and a Union Minister could make such a derogatory comment about the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The development happened a day after Majumdar, on Friday, wrote letters to both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as well as the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, complaining about an attack on him and his associates by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday.

In the letters, Majumdar had accused the police forces present at the spot of refraining from taking any preventive or protective action. This, according to him, amounted to “wilful negligence, dereliction of duty, and enabling political violence.”

According to Majumdar, the incident not only endangered the life of a public representative but also constituted a direct assault on the dignity and privilege of a Member of Parliament. He also argued that the event was a “serious breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” and also requested the Lok Sabha speaker to take cognisance of the matter and refer it to the Committee of Privileges for appropriate examination and action.

--IANS

src/dan