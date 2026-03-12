Trinamool Congress criticises Centre over cooking gas crisis

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday strongly criticised the sudden increase in the price of cooking gas in the country, linking the development to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia.

At a press conference held at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and party spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh claimed that the Central government’s lack of planning had led to the present gas crisis.

Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that it was foreseeable that gas supply through the Strait of Hormuz could be disrupted due to the war-like situation in West Asia. She claimed that even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel, the Centre did not make any advance arrangements to deal with a possible crisis.

She further alleged that the price of cooking gas had been increased by Rs 60 to Rs 1,000 in one go and that a 25-day waiting period had been introduced for booking a new cylinder, which she said had effectively created a state of emergency across the country.

The Trinamool leadership claimed that the common man is suffering immensely due to the decision.

“Hotels and restaurants in various states are forced to use household LPG due to the unavailability of commercial LPG. Due to the gas crisis, the fare of auto-rickshaws has also increased,” said Tanmay Ghosh.

He compared the situation with demonetisation and the Covid-19 lockdown, claiming that the BJP government was repeatedly forcing the common man to stand in queues.

However, while criticising the Centre, the Trinamool Congress leaders assured people in the state that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is prepared to handle the situation.

“To maintain normal gas supply in the state, it has been ordered that gas from its own refineries in Haldia, Kalyani and Durgapur should not be exported outside the state until the situation normalises,” Ghosh said.

Besides, the state administration is also keeping a close watch on mid-day meal and ICDS cooking in schools to ensure that these services are not disrupted.

