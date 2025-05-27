Tribal woman gang rape: MP Human Rights Commission demands detail reply

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) Rajiv Kumar Tandon, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, has taken note of a shocking case in Khandwa involving the brutal gang rape of an elderly woman.

The assault caused severe bodily harm, ultimately resulting in her death.

Recognising it as an apparent human rights violation, widely reported in newspapers in recent days, Tandon has called for explanations from the relevant authorities regarding the incident.

This disturbing crime occurred in a village near Khalwa, a tribal region in Khandwa district, where a 45-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by two individuals, identified as Sunil and Hari.

Forensic expert Dr Seema Sutay, head of the Department of Forensic Science and Toxicology, said, “176 cm of the victim’s intestine came out from her private part.”

According to media reports, after assaulting the victim, the accused inflicted severe brutality using a foreign object, such as a rod or wooden implement, causing extreme physical harm.

However, speaking to IANS, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuwanshi on Monday said that “no foreign object was found at the crime scene.”

On Tuesday, when asked how the post-mortem report revealed that such brutality had occurred, he suggested that the accused might have used their hands.

He evaded the question of how the post-mortem report contradicts the police findings. He said, “The matter is under investigation.”

A well-known gastroenterologist from Bhopal Dr Omkar Patel, also told IANS that if excessive force is applied, the intestine can emerge out of the private part as tissues may become damaged or torn.

“It is possible by hand as well,” he said.

The victim succumbed to her injuries after enduring prolonged suffering.

In response to the severity of the case, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken note of the matter and has demanded a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police, Khandwa, regarding the actions taken.

The report is expected within three weeks. Despite these grave injuries, she managed to survive for approximately 18 hours after the incident. Serious damage was inflicted; however, notably, there were no injuries to the uterus or rectum.

Dr. Seema Sutay said that the intestine does not emerge unless there is muscle relaxation, indicating that a significant force, either through an object or hands, was used.

She described the act as one of extreme brutality.

Meanwhile, the accused in the gang rape and murder case, Harish and Sunil, were presented in court on Monday.

Initially, the court sent them into police custody for two days. After the remand period ended, they were produced again on Tuesday, and the court extended their police custody for another two days.

--IANS

sktr/dan