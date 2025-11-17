Tribal Pride Day: Delhi Assembly honours over 200 visitors from Maoist-hit districts

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Paying tributes on the 150th Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday called for renewing the commitment to build an inclusive India that honours diversity and protects its environment.

Speaking at a commemoration programme held on the occasion of 150th Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta said, “As we celebrate 150th Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda let us renew our commitment to building an India that honours diversity, protects its environment, and ensures that the poorest and most marginalised find their rightful place in our national journey."

The Speaker described Birsa Munda as a timeless symbol of courage whose legacy continues to guide India’s collective conscience.

Under the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, 200 youth and 20 officers from CRPF, BSF and ITBP representing eight Naxal-affected districts, mainly Bastar, Kanker, Narayanpur, West Singhbhum, Balaghat, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Gadchiroli of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra, visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly and shared their Delhi Tour experiences.

The event was graced by Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood as the Chief Guest, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and MLA Sanjay Goyal.

The participants expressed great joy at the opportunity to explore the national capital, witness its modern infrastructure and experience its vibrant cultural and political environment.

Many youth came on stage to confidently share their learnings, reflecting how the exposure broadened their outlook and inspired them through firsthand interaction with the country’s democratic institutions.

Gupta said that Birsa Munda’s Ulgulan was not merely a revolt but a disciplined movement that blended spiritual awakening with social reform and political resistance. He highlighted that the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act of 1908 stands as a lasting testament to Birsa’s sacrifices, a law that safeguarded tribal land, abolished forced labour, and upheld their ancestral rights.

“His message of protecting jal, jungle, zameen reminds us that true progress must honour both people and planet,” he said.

Welcoming youth participants and officers from CRPF, BSF and ITBP from eight Naxal-affected districts, the Hon’ble Speaker said their presence embodied the spirit of unity and national service.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from “Dharti Aaba’s” ideals of equality, honesty and environmental harmony as India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Birsa Munda’s life teaches us that leadership begins with conscience and that our nation’s strength lies in justice, diversity, and compassion,” he said.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood said, “Education is complete only when it connects youth with their roots.”

Welcoming officers of the paramilitary forces and students from tribal regions, he said the Delhi Legislative Assembly is honoured to host young participants from Bastar and other districts of Chhattisgarh.

He emphasised that NEP 2020’s vision of preparing future-ready citizens through the Indian Knowledge System can be realised only when students travel across the country, learn its diverse cultural heritage and understand their own traditions deeply.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that the visit of youths and paramilitary officers under the MY Bharat initiative reflects the nation’s collective commitment to empowering young citizens from Maoist-affected regions.

He noted that their presence in the Delhi Legislative Assembly symbolises hope, progress and unity, and that such exposure to the country’s capital and its democratic institutions will inspire them to dream bigger and contribute confidently to the nation’s future.

--IANS

rch/dan