Tribal dominated Gadchiroli sets example by creating a record water storage: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that tribal dominated Gadchiroli district has set an example for the entire state by creating a record water storage in a short period of time.

The district has made unprecedented progress in the field of water conservation under the Silt-Free Dam Silt-Free Shivar Abhiyan. This year, the monsoon started 20 days earlier, which reduced the duration of the work, but the Chief Minister said the district has succeeded in creating a record water storage due to the effective coordination and consistent efforts of the district administration.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the water storage status in the Gadchiroli district, praised this achievement and said that the success achieved by the district in the field of water conservation is inspiring for the entire Maharashtra. This is a strong step towards water security in rural areas.

“Water reservoirs have been constructed in 97 villages of Gadchiroli district, and 64.5 crore litres of water storage capacity has been created in the year 2025-26. This has ensured the availability of water for thousands of citizens. The special thing is that in this same year, as many as 6,44,601 cubic meters of silt were removed, which is eight times more than the combined performance of the previous two years. Various social organisations and associations have also made important contributions in these works,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that the district administration, especially the Gadchiroli District Collector, has a big role in this achievement.

“From Gadchiroli’s success, it is clear that if the district administration, Gram Panchayat, local bodies and the public work together, no goal is impossible to achieve. Gadchiroli district has shown that a big leap can be taken for water security with a planned approach and technical guidance. After studying this successful model, such initiatives will be implemented throughout the state,” he added.

He also expressed his belief that agriculture, life and environment will get stability through water conservation.

On July 23, Fadnavis inaugurated and commissioned a slew of projects besides launching a plantation initiative in Gadchiroli. He planted a sapling in Gadchiroli, marking the launch of 'Harit Maharashtra, Samruddha Maharashtra', a campaign to plant 1 crore trees in the district.

“This is more than a plantation drive; it’s a commitment to preserving nature while driving development rooted in sustainability. Gadchiroli, with its rich forest cover, plays a key role in maintaining Maharashtra’s ecological balance. Between 2014 and 2019, 50 crore trees were planted across the state,” he said.

--IANS

sj//dan