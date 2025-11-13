Tribal communities prepare traditional welcome for PM Modi at Dediapada

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Several tribal communities are eagerly awaiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to arrive in Gujarat's Narmada district on November 15, to preside over the national celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Dediapada.

The day, officially designated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas" by the Prime Minister, will witness a grand public gathering where PM Modi will address thousands of tribal community members, highlighting the Union government's commitment to their empowerment and regional progress.

The visit carries deep personal and historical significance for Prime Minister Modi, who will begin his day by offering prayers at the revered Yaha Mogi Devmogra Dham in Devmogra village, located about 30 km from Dediapada.

PM Modi's connection with the temple dates back to 2003 when, shortly after becoming Gujarat's Chief Minister, he spent three days in the district to understand local challenges, said Mansukh Vasava, the local Parliamentarian.

During that visit, PM Modi prayed at the forest-enshrined shrine, where the priest reportedly blessed him to one day become the nation's greatest leader -- a prophecy many now see fulfilled.

The Prime Minister returns to the same sacred site after more than two decades, with the temple administration preparing a warm welcome amid heightened local excitement.

Once among Gujarat's most backward regions, Narmada district has undergone a remarkable transformation under PM Modi's leadership, first as Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister, said a Bharat Kumar Verma, a local resident.

The area, home to the iconic Statue of Unity -- the world's tallest statue honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- and the expanded Sardar Sarovar Dam, has emerged as a symbol of development and self-reliance, he added.

The dam serves as the lifeline of Gujarat, irrigating vast farmlands and supplying water across the state.

Tribal families have been granted legal rights to forest land under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, a welfare scheme launched by PM Modi in 2003 to uplift indigenous communities.

The district now boasts a dedicated tribal university, multiple schools of excellence, Prime Minister Awas Yojana housing units, world-class road connectivity, and round-the-clock electricity supply, said Sonji Bhai Vasawa, a local resident.

During PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, the district witnessed a profound transformation as tribals were granted land rights and education underwent a remarkable overhaul.

A shining example is the Khokhra Umber Primary School, where 80 students are currently enrolled and taught by 10 dedicated teachers.

Back when PM Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, he personally visited tribal areas, staying among the people and appealing to them to send their daughters to school, an effort whose impact is evident today as children from every village now attend classes regularly.

Local resident Sonji Bhai Vasava shares that their school provides 80 students not just education but also meals, uniforms, and guidance for the future.

Teacher Sandeep Vasava from Khokhra Umber Primary School notes that over the past five to seven years, Narmada district has seen substantial progress in education, with learning now reaching every child.

Narmada's District Primary Education Officer Nishant Dabe echoes this sentiment on the strides made in the sector.

These initiatives have infused new hope and prosperity into the lives of local residents, particularly the tribal population, who are greeting Prime Minister Modi's arrival with traditional fervour -- beating drums, exchanging red rice, and adorning villages in celebration.

In Devmogra, the once-isolated Yaha Mogi Devmogra Dham has evolved from a modest forest shrine surrounded by slums into a prominent spiritual and tourist destination.

With 24-hour electricity, improved infrastructure, and inclusion in Gujarat Tourism circuits, the temple now attracts a growing number of pilgrims and visitors.

Local residents credit successive development drives under PM Modi's leadership for this change and express optimism that his visit will accelerate further progress.

Adding a cultural flourish to the welcome, a house just 100 metres from the helipad in Dediapada town has been adorned with an exquisite Warli painting by local artist Bhumika Kothiya.

The artwork vividly captures the essence of tribal heritage -- from ancient traditions to modern unity with nature -- and stands as a heartfelt tribute from the community.

Coincidentally, the painted house is linked to the Prime Minister's residence programme, making the gesture even more symbolic.

Administrative officials have intensified preparations across the district, ensuring seamless coordination for the high-profile visit.

The Prime Minister's address at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event is expected to outline a renewed vision for tribal welfare and inclusive growth, reinforcing the message that development reaches the last mile only when it uplifts the most marginalised.

