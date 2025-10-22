Tribal Business Conclave to empower entrepreneurs, drive inclusive growth

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A Tribal Business Conclave 2025 will be held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on November 12 to boost market access for indigenous products and stimulate finance and investment for tribal communities, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The conclave will also celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, aligning with the Prime Minister’s visions of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, an official statement said.

The event will be organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

"Anchored in the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat at 2047, the conclave aims to empower tribal entrepreneurs across India, fostering inclusive, innovation-led, and sustainable growth," the statement said.

The event stands as a transformative milestone in India’s development journey, where tribal entrepreneurship takes centre stage in the national growth narrative.

It draws strength from the active participation of key ministries, MSME, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Textiles, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Food Processing Industries, Agriculture, and Rural Development.

Further, it is reinforced by the partnership of state governments, playing a pivotal role in nurturing local entrepreneurial ecosystems.

The programmes at the conclave will include “Roots to Rise” pitching sessions for tribal entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to investors, CSR leaders, and government institutions for mentorship, funding and incubation.

Further knowledge sessions, masterclasses, a CEO’s Forum focused on skilling and market access will also be conducted, said the statement.

An exhibition showcasing over 100 tribal startups and micro-enterprises featuring crafts, agro-products, forest produce, and green technologies is another key highlight of the event, along with a buyer-seller meet.

