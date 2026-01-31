Treasury officer suspended for embezzlement of Rs 2.70 crore in MP’s Guna

Guna, Jan 31 (IANS) In a significant move against corruption, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended a treasury officer in connection with irregularities in the sale of stamps causing a loss of Rs 2.70 crore to the exchequer in Guna district.

The development came nearly over a week after an FIR was registered against Keshav Verma, assistant grade-III cashier under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to information, a case against Verma was registered at Guna’s Containment police station on the recommendation of district treasury officer Rakesh Kumar on January 21. He has been accused of issuing revenue, judicial, notarial and special adhesive stamps but not recording the transactions.

Verma has been charged under Section 316(5) for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, which carries a punishment of life imprisonment or up to 10 years in serious cases. A case has also been registered under Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The step was taken following an inspection conducted on December 17 and 18 by the joint director, treasury and accounts, Gwalior and noticed that mismatch between the stock recorded on Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) portal and the actual stock.

According to the complaint filed by Senior Treasury Officer Rakesh Kumar, the accused (Verma) allegedly embezzled e-stamps against the rules between 2018 and 2025. He bypassed the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Treasury Code 2020.

“The accused issued stamps to stamp vendors without any computer entry, acknowledgment, or permission from the competent authority,” according to a notification issued on Saturday.

“The IFMIS system mandates online approval with the treasury officer's login for transfer of stamps, but Kumar allegedly ignored the procedure and permitted removal of stamps without system entries,” the department said in a statement.

It further stated that the mandatory registers and acknowledgements were not maintained as required under the Madhya Pradesh Treasury Code, 2020, and stamps were issued to vendors without written applications or receipts.

