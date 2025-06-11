TRE-3 aspirants protest against Bihar Education Minister over delay in supplementary results

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Tension prevailed outside the inauguration program of the State Urdu Library on Wednesday after candidates of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Phase-3 (TRE-3) protested against Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, demanding the immediate release of the supplementary results.

The protest took a dramatic turn when agitated aspirants lay down in front of the minister's vehicle and even climbed onto its bonnet, shouting slogans such as “Release the supplementary results!”

The incident occurred while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was inaugurating the new library building constructed at a cost of Rs 3.07 crore.

The Education Minister welcomed the CM by presenting him with a book. After Nitish Kumar left the venue and headed towards his official residence, the protesters stayed there. As soon as Sunil Kumar came out, they surrounded him, escalating tensions on the premises.

Minister Sunil Kumar assured them that there was no government objection to releasing the supplementary results. He added that the final decision rested with the BPSC.

The delay, despite assurances, led candidates to escalate the protest.

This is not the first time TRE-3 candidates have confronted the minister.

A similar protest had taken place at the JD(U) party office earlier.

Their frustration stems from the long-pending supplementary results of the BPSC TRE-3, which many say are delaying their future prospects.

Notably, on May 6, a protest by TRE-3 aspirants near CM Nitish Kumar’s residence turned chaotic when police resorted to a lathi charge after protestors tried to breach barricades.

One female candidate fell unconscious during the scuffle.

Despite multiple protests and appeals, there has been no official announcement yet regarding the release of the supplementary results.

Candidates state that their future is being held hostage by the Bihar administration’s delay.

As protests intensify, pressure is mounting on the Bihar government and the BPSC to provide a clear timeline for the release of the pending results.

