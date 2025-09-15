Travel will be easier now: Purnia residents express joy, thank PM Modi ahead of Airport inauguration

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Monday to inaugurate the long-awaited Purnea Airport and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore, with locals welcoming the Prime Minister’s visit as a historic moment, thanking him for fulfilling a long-pending demand and unlocking new avenues of connectivity and economic growth for the region.

The Purnia Civil Enclave Airport is seen as a major milestone for northeastern Bihar. Equipped with a 2,800-meter runway suitable for large aircraft like Airbus and Boeing, and a 4,000-square-meter terminal building featuring modern passenger amenities, the airport is expected to handle the region’s growing air traffic for the next 40 years.

Local reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

Expressing joy over Airport inauguration, one resident said, “The airport makes us very happy. Earlier, we had to travel to Patna or Kolkata for flights, which was a waste of time and money. Now, travel will be convenient.”

Another shared, “This airport is a big deal for us. It will not only make travel easier but also put Purnia on the national map.”

In addition to the airport, PM Modi will also launch the National Makhana Board, a significant step to boost Bihar’s Makhana industry, which accounts for about 90 per cent of the national production. The Board will support farmers with improved technology, post-harvest management, market access, and export promotion.

“The Makhana Board is an important step for our farmers,” said a local resident, adding, “It will bring better techniques, access to markets, and new opportunities for our region.”

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for new railway lines and inaugurate train services to further strengthen rail connectivity in the region.

Another resident commented, “This visit will put Purnia on a new path of development. The airport, rail projects, and Makhana Board will not just help our local economy but also accelerate Bihar’s overall progress.”

The Prime Minister’s visit is being widely seen as a transformative moment for the region, delivering long-awaited infrastructure, boosting economic prospects, and reaffirming government attention to regional aspirations.

