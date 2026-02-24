Transparent recruitment delivers 20,248 govt jobs in Tripura

​Agartala, Feb 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government is ensuring transparent recruitment, guaranteeing that jobs are awarded only to deserving and qualified candidates, in line with its commitment to the people. ​

Addressing a programme at Pragya Bhavan, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 52 candidates selected for Tripura Fisheries Service (TFS) Grade-I Fishery Officer posts. He said public welfare remains the central objective of every government initiative. ​

“Employment is now being provided in a completely transparent manner. Only those who prove their merit through education and capability are getting jobs. There is no need for recommendations anymore,” Saha said. ​

Recalling the past challenges, the Chief Minister noted that earlier it was difficult to provide jobs in remote areas due to terrorism and poor connectivity. ​

“The situation has changed significantly. The state now enjoys a peaceful and congenial atmosphere. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has been laid on the development of the North-Eastern states, and connectivity in Tripura has improved remarkably,” he added. ​

Advising the newly appointed officers, Saha urged them to continuously upgrade their skills and work with dedication and compassion. ​

“Life should not be only for oneself but also for others. Officials must show empathy to people seeking help. With such an approach, building a new Tripura is certainly possible,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister said that apart from government employment, the state is also focusing on self-reliance across sectors. So far, 20,248 people have been provided government jobs in various posts of different departments, he added. ​

Highlighting the fisheries sector, Saha said Tripura currently ranks second among the Northeastern states in fish production and should aim for the top position. ​

To achieve self-reliance in fish farming, the government has undertaken several initiatives, including the restoration of abandoned water bodies, excavation of new ponds, and promotion of scientific fish farming practices. ​

Fisheries Minister Sudhanshu Das and Deepa D. Nair, Secretary of the Fisheries Department, were present at the programme. ​

--IANS

sc/dan