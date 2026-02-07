Training key to preventing accidents involving stray animals: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday underscored the significance of training and public awareness in preventing accidents and diseases associated with stray animals, particularly rabies.

Read More

During a meeting organised by the Animal Resources Development Department, Saha said that students, teachers, and the general public in both government and private institutions should be educated about rabies, animal behaviour, and relevant safety measures.

He emphasised the importance of public education on the behaviour of stray dogs and other animals, as well as the promotion of preventive measures and first-aid protocols to minimise accidents and disease transmission.

The Chief Minister stated, “The state government is arranging to rescue stray animals and provide suitable shelters. Various initiatives have been implemented to protect these animals and minimise accidents involving them.”

Saha highlighted the vaccination of domestic animals as a key strategy to prevent the spread of animal-borne diseases.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed progress on the construction of shelter houses for stray animals in 20 Nagar Panchayat areas.

This review included the establishment of Animal Birth Control Centres in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Dharmanagar Municipal Council areas, as well as proposed centres in six additional districts.

He instructed officials to ensure adequate public awareness initiatives are in place before launching any stray animal management programs.

The Chief Minister also requested comprehensive data on the total number of stray animals in the state, the functioning of Animal Birth Control Centres at various locations, and progress in stray animal management, including training programs for workers involved in managing stray dogs and animals.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Animal Resources Development Department Secretary Deepa D. Nair, Urban Development Secretary Milind Ramteke, Law Secretary Shankari Das, Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saju Wahid A., ARD Director Neeraj Kumar Chanchal, and Transport Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma.

--IANS

sc/dan