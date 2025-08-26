Train services to Jammu disrupted after flash floods, soil erosion damage tracks

Jammu, Aug 26 (IANS) Train services to Jammu and adjoining regions were severely hit on Tuesday following landslides and heavy soil erosion triggered by flash floods in the Chakki River in Pathankot, a statement said.

The Indian Railways said traffic on the Pathankot Cantt–Kandrori section had to be suspended after the track alignment was damaged due to erosion.

“Owing to heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki River, rail traffic has been temporarily suspended between Jammu Tawi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Jammu Tawi–Bari Brahman sections,” the Railways said in a statement.

Several Jammu-bound trains have been cancelled, including the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan–Pathankot, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Yog Nagari Rishikesh JCO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi JCO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Chennai JCO, Kalka–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra JCO, New Delhi–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra JCO, Jammu Tawi–Varanasi JCO, and Jammu Tawi–Sambalpur JCO, among others.

In addition, several trains have been short-terminated, including the Sealdah–Jammu Tawi JCO and the Indore–Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan JCO. The Railways has advised passengers to check revised schedules before travelling.

Meanwhile, mobile and internet services in parts of the Valley remained suspended, disrupting normal life. The sudden blackout of communication services by multiple providers caused severe inconvenience to residents.

With flood-like conditions reported from several areas, the Jammu administration has ordered the closure of all schools on August 27.

“In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and flood-like situations at various places across the region, all government as well as private schools in Jammu division shall remain closed on Wednesday,” a government order stated.

A bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, forcing the closure of the highway, as shooting stones blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall on Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway, while Sinthan Pass, connecting the Kashmir Valley with Kishtwar district, and Razdan Pass leading to the Gurez border town, have also been closed.

Several people have been killed due to inclement weather across the region. The Tawi River is flowing far above the evacuation level in Jammu city and Udhampur districts. The authorities have closed the Tawi Bridge in Jammu city.

