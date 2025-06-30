Train services resume in parts of NE after week-long disruption

Guwahati: After a week of disruption due to landslides, regular train services between South Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and the rest of the country via Guwahati fully resumed on Monday, officials said.

The vital train services in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section of the Lumding division have been disrupted since June 23 after landslides badly affected the railway track in the mountainous areas under Assam's Dima Hasao district.

A senior official of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Monday that both goods train and the passenger train are being operated normally in the landslide-affected location at Jatinga Lampur after restoration of the affected railway tracks.

The movement of the trains over the affected portion in Lumpur-New Haflong was partially restored from Sunday.

"Our engineers and officials would closely monitor the situation in the affected areas. In view of the monsoon season, engineers and officials would keep in track in the entire mountainous areas of Lumding division," the NFR official told IANS.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said on Saturday that the Lumpur-New Haflong section was severely impacted by multiple earth slips triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, resulting in major disruptions to both passenger and freight train services.

In order to closely assess the situation and oversee the restoration efforts, NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava personally visited the site, reviewed the restoration work and motivated the field teams on the ground.

Under his direction, maximum manpower and machinery were deployed and NFR teams worked tirelessly, day and night, to clear the debris and restore the track, the CPRO added.

He said that dedicated efforts of the engineers and workers have ensured the safe and smooth resumption of train services on this critical hill section.

Due to the effect of the railway tracks, the NFR has cancelled, diverted and short-terminated many trains scheduled to operate in these areas.

The NFR appreciates the patience and understanding of passengers and the general public during this disruption.

Passengers are advised to stay updated through official NFR communication channels for the latest travel and train service information, Sharma said.

During monsoon period (June to September), every year several northeastern states, especially Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and southern Assam, remain cut off from the rest of the country for weeks owing to landslides, waterlogging and damage to railway tracks, leading to hardship for the people of the region.

