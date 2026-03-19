Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Jummat-ul-Vida prayers

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions around historic Mecca Masjid on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers.

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The roads around Charminar will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (March 20).

The main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk, and Shalibanda will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Joint Commissioner of Police has announced that traffic will be diverted at various points in the Charminar zone.

Traffic from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at the Madina junction towards City College. Vehicles in the Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction towards Hari Bowli and at the Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Traffic from Chowk Maidan towards Charminar will be diverted to the Kotla Alijah or Moghalpura side.

The traffic from the Moosabowli areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

Traffic from the Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House; it will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road / Khilwath.

Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj Bus Stop, while the RTC buses going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via Chaderghat Rotary, Nalgonda X – Chanchalguda – Saidabad T Junction - I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR Fly over – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

The police also announced parking points at six locations within the South Zone traffic limits for devotees coming to Mecca Masjid from various parts of the city.

The police have also announced traffic restrictions in the Secunderabad Zone in view of last Friday's prayers at the Jama Masjid.

The Subhash Road in Secunderabad (between Mahankali L&O PS and Old Ramgopalpet PS Junction on the MG road) will be closed for vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. to 1.p.m. Traffic will be diverted from Rocha Bazar towards Ranigunj and Paradise junction.

Traffic coming from Bata X Roads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali L&O P.S. towards the lane to the left of the Mahankali L&O P.S. and towards Lala temple.

Thousands of people offer Jummat-ul-Vida prayers at Mecca Masjid, Jama Masjid, Secunderabad and other major mosques in the twin cities.

The Telangana government has declared an optional holiday on account of Jummat-ul-Visa.

The General Administration Department issued orders to this effect following a request from the Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Waqf Board.

--IANS

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