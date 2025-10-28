Traffic e-challan payments made easier in Gujarat, now pay fines via Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM

Ahmedabad: In a move to simplify the payment of traffic e-challan fines, the Gujarat government has introduced a new facility allowing vehicle owners to pay penalties online through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

Under Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the guidance of State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, the State Traffic Branch of Gujarat Police, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), has launched this digital initiative to make fine payments more accessible and transparent.

Previously, motorists could pay fines through the 'One Nation One Challan' system using options such as net banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, or PoS machines. Now, with the inclusion of BBPS, users can directly pay their traffic fines through popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM Pay, and YONO by selecting 'State Traffic Branch, Gujarat' in the payment menu.

The funds collected will be processed as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, ensuring verification and secure settlement of payments. This initiative is expected to enhance transparency, streamline fine collection, and strengthen the enforcement of traffic regulations across the state. Officials said the step marks a major stride toward the state’s 'Digital Gujarat' vision — making civic services faster, simpler, and fully-integrated with national digital payment platforms.

Gujarat’s traffic management system has undergone a major transformation aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion, and ensuring smoother mobility across cities and highways.

The state has implemented Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) in major urban centres such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, integrating AI-based cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and real-time monitoring through command and control centres.

Alongside enforcement, authorities are emphasising public awareness campaigns, driver education, and road safety audits to minimise accidents.

These combined measures — supported by digital tools, improved coordination among agencies, and citizen participation — are helping Gujarat move toward a smarter, safer, and more transparent traffic management ecosystem.

