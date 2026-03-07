Traditional wrestling reflects identity, heritage and indomitable spirit of Nagas: CM Rio

Kohima, March 7 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday described Naga traditional wrestling as a celebration of the identity, heritage and indomitable spirit of the Naga people.

Read More

Addressing the 30th Naga Traditional Wrestling Championship-cum-1st Wrestling Festival 2026 as the chief guest at Khuochiezie ground, the Chief Minister said the indigenous sport is a living heritage passed down through generations. Rio said that Naga wrestling goes beyond physical strength and also represents character, discipline and integrity.

He added that the championship brought people together through culture, sports and a shared identity. Appreciating the efforts of the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA), the Chief Minister commended the organisation for preserving and promoting the indigenous sport while safeguarding its traditional essence.

He also expressed happiness that the sport, once largely confined to the Tenyimi area, has spread to other parts of the state.

Calling the wrestlers ambassadors of Naga culture, Rio encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and to push beyond their personal limits. On the occasion of the 30th championship, he called upon people to renew their commitment to preserving traditions while embracing progress.

The Chief Minister said that the state government remains committed to developing sports infrastructure and promoting indigenous games alongside modern sporting disciplines.

He added that the government would continue creating opportunities for young sportspersons to compete at regional, national and international levels.

Rio also distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Sports Fund to six provisional units -- the Rengma, Sumi, Lotha, Pochury, Chang and Sangtam wrestling associations.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Yanthungo Patton and T. R. Zeliang, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, along with advisors, MLAs and other dignitaries.

President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who attended the event as the Honoured Guest, expressed happiness at witnessing the championship reach its 30th edition.

He announced financial assistance for the procurement of equipment to support the development of wrestling and assured that proposals related to the promotion of the sport would be approved in the next financial year.

Singh also emphasised the need to promote Naga traditional wrestling beyond the state and said efforts would be made to take the indigenous sport to the national stage.

In his presidential address, NWA president Vivolie Kezo called on the public to extend support to wrestlers beyond the arena. He informed that a felicitation programme for the top performers would be held on March 9.

The event also featured a special Angami folk song performance by the Tsahore Group of Khuzama, which enthralled the audience. The championship is organised by the Nagaland Wrestling Association with support from the Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Tourism.

A total of 54 wrestlers are competing in the championship, with 18 participants each from the Angami Sports Association, Chakhesang Wrestling Association and Zeliang Wrestling Association.

The champion will receive a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh along with a plot of land donated by Tepuleho Pusa and his family.

The second and third place winners will receive Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, while the fourth-place winner will get Rs 1.5 lakh.

This year's event also featured two new categories -- the first NWA Under-15 Championship and the first NWA Provisional Championship -- which were held on March 6.

--IANS

sc/pgh