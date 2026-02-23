Traditional crafts by women adorn corridors of Gujarat Assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) The Women Art and Craft Festival was inaugurated at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly premises on Monday under the ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi’ campaign.

Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary formally inaugurated the festival. Deputy Speaker Purnesh Modi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Dr Manisha Vakil were present at the ceremony, along with Assembly Secretary Chetan Pandya, senior officials of the Women and Child Development Department, and citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said women in Gujarat have earned international recognition for their craftsmanship, particularly in embroidery and traditional handicrafts.

“Through their dedication and skill, the women of Gujarat have brought global recognition to our handicrafts. Today, these traditional arts have become a respected global brand,” he said.

He described the organisation of the exhibition within the Assembly premises as a meaningful initiative that would provide encouragement and visibility to women artisans across the state.

Congratulating the Women and Child Welfare Minister on the initiative, he suggested that Members of the Legislative Assembly should promote such crafts in their respective constituencies to expand their reach.

Appealing to the public to visit the exhibition, Chaudhary said the stalls symbolise the hard work and self-respect of women artisans. “These stalls are not merely centres of sale. Each product reflects the effort of our sisters and the vision of a self-reliant India. Even small support from citizens will give them renewed strength,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr Vakil said, "At this festival, indigenous handicrafts and handmade products created by women self-help groups from across the state will be exhibited and made available for sale. This initiative will encourage women towards self-reliance and create new employment opportunities. The event will prove to be an important step towards the economic empowerment of women and will further strengthen the message of ‘Vocal for Local.’”

The exhibition-cum-sale, organised by the Gujarat Women Economic Development Corporation Ltd., will run from February 23 to 28 within the Assembly complex.

Ten stalls featuring handicrafts and indigenous products made by women artisans have been set up.

