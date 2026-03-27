Toy bulldozer and a big smile: Little girl’s sweet gesture delights UP CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, March 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is often seen bringing smiles to children’s faces by gifting them chocolates and presents, was himself left smiling on Friday after receiving a special ‘gift’ from a young admirer.

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Four-year-old Yashasvini Singh from Kanpur surprised the Chief Minister with a toy bulldozer during his morning walk at the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

The Chief Minister’s Office shared this on the social media platform ‘X’ and said, “This small gift is a symbol of great trust. It's an innocent expression of trust. Today, during his morning visit to the Gorakhnath Mndir campus, five-year-old Yashaswini from Kanpur presented a toy bulldozer to Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj."

In a video shared by the office, CM Yogi can be seen laughing and playfully interacting with the child. He also posed for a photograph with her, encouraged her to study hard, and later returned the bulldozer.

Speaking to IANS, Yashasvini said, “I have given a bulldozer to him because he likes it. Yogi Adityanath told me to play and to study hard.”

According to officials, the heartwarming moment unfolded when the Chief Minister noticed Yashasvini, who had come to Gorakhpur with her parents. He called her over, offered her chocolates, and interacted warmly with her. During their interaction, the child asked him to close his eyes before presenting her gift. As he obliged with a smile, she placed the toy bulldozer in his hands, leaving him pleasantly surprised.

The gesture drew smiles from everyone present at the temple complex. Yashasvini told the Chief Minister, “You like bulldozers, so I brought this as a gift for you.”

Yashasvini Singh, a nursery student at Pratap International College in Kanpur, had come with her father, Abhay Singh Rajawat, and mother, Priyadamba Singh, to seek blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple. She appeared delighted after meeting the Chief Minister, making the interaction a memorable moment for both.

--IANS

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