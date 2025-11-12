Toxic smog continues to engulf Delhi, AQI remains above 400

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above 400 for the third consecutive day. A thick blanket of smog once again covered several parts of Delhi, reducing visibility and leaving many residents gasping for fresh air.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Geeta Colony–Laxmi Nagar Road area recorded an AQI of 413 on Wednesday morning. The areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path were also enveloped in dense, toxic smog, with AQI levels touching 408.

Other parts of the city reported similar figures: 431 in Alipur, 438 in Anand Vihar, 439 in Ashok Vihar, 449 in Chandni Chowk, 422 in Dwarka Sector-8, 433 in ITO, 446 in Jahangirpuri, 432 in RK Puram, and 442 in Rohini. Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can cause severe respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government announced the implementation of hybrid learning for students up to Class 5 starting Wednesday. The move follows the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – Stage 3 measures across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday, “Safety measures are being implemented swiftly under GRAP Phase-3. From Wednesday, classes up to Class 5 will be conducted online. Hybrid mode will remain in effect in schools.”

The Delhi Education Department issued a circular stating, “All government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools under the Education Department, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode — both physical and online (where possible) — with immediate effect until further orders.”

Director of Education Vedita Reddy added, “All school heads must immediately inform parents and guardians about the new arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday directed the authorities of the states and union territories whose offices are located in Delhi-NCR to submit detailed action-taken reports on pollution control measures during a review meeting assessing the situation in the national capital region.

--IANS

jk/dpb