Tourist footfall in J&K crossed 1.77 crore in 2025: Official

Jammu, Feb 7 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday informed the Legislative Assembly that 1.77 crore tourists, including over 36,000 foreigners, visited the Union Territory in 2025.

Read More

In reply to a question by National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi, the government said that Jammu and Kashmir received more than 1.77 crore tourists in 2025, including over 36,000 foreign visitors.

The Tourism Department said that 1,77,65,390 tourists visited the Union Territory between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Of them, 36,410 were international travellers, while 1,77,28,980 were domestic tourists.

The government said it has not set specific targets for tourist arrivals in 2026, but stressed that sustained promotional and developmental measures are under way to boost both domestic and foreign inflow.

On the resumption of international flights from Srinagar airport, the government said the airport is fully equipped with immigration, customs, security and passenger-handling facilities.

However, the start of international operations depends on the operational and commercial decisions of airlines. The department said the airport remains prepared to facilitate international flights as soon as airlines choose to begin services.

Regarding the Home Stay Programme, the government said the initiative has been largely successful in enhancing accommodation capacity, generating local employment and encouraging community participation in tourism.

Given its positive impact, the programme is likely to be expanded to other potential areas.

The reply also noted challenges such as limited awareness, capacity gaps and infrastructure issues, which the department is addressing through awareness drives, capacity-building initiatives and coordination with concerned departments.

It may be recalled that J&K tourism suffered a serious setback on April 22, 2025, when Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent people, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

In retaliation, Indian armed forces struck terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam killings.

--IANS

sq/pgh