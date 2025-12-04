Tourism jumped 5 fold after Cheetah project’s success: MP CM

Sheopur, Dec 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said tourism in the state has surged five times following the successful implementation of the cheetah reintroduction project at Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Speaking at a ceremonial event marking International Cheetah Day, Yadav released African female cheetah Veera and her two 10-month-old cubs into the open forest at Kuno.

He also unveiled the Kuno National Park Calendar–2026, a book titled Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free-Ranging Cheetahs in Kuno National Park, and inaugurated a souvenir shop.

“With the successful rehabilitation of cheetahs, Kuno National Park has emerged as a centre of international importance. Third-generation cheetahs born on Indian soil are now roaming freely,” Yadav said, adding that the animals have expanded their range from Sheopur to Morena and even into Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for launching the project.

PM Modi had released eight Namibian cheetahs at Kuno on September 17, 2022, followed by 12 more from South Africa on February 18, 2023.

Despite initial setbacks, including the deaths of several felines, the project now boasts 32 cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh.

The biggest milestone came on November 20 when an Indian-born female cheetah, Mukhi, gave birth to five cubs, all of which have survived.

Yadav said the growing cheetah population has created employment opportunities for resettled communities around Kuno, who have adapted to coexist with the big cats.

--IANS

pd/dan