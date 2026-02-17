'Torchbearer of social justice': VP Radhakrishnan, Amit Shah pay tribute to Karpoori Thakur

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday led the nation in paying tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on his death anniversary, remembering him as a true people’s leader who dedicated his life to social justice and public service.

Read More

Posting on X, the Vice President said, “On the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji, I offer my humble respects and respectful tribute to him. As a true people's leader, he dedicated his entire life to social justice, the empowerment of the deprived, and public service. His simplicity, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of marginalized communities continue to inspire the nation even today and strengthen our democratic values.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage, describing Thakur as a torchbearer of social justice.

In his post on X, he wrote, “The torchbearer of social justice, Karpoori Thakur ji, remained forever dedicated to freedom, equality, and democratic values. A symbol of purity and transparency in public life, Karpoori Thakur ji’s life will always remain an inspiration for the youth. Millions of salutations on the death anniversary of ‘Bharat Ratna’ Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji’s death anniversary today. With respectful tributes to him.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also remembered the late leader, posting on X: “On the occasion of the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Jananayak Late Karpoori Thakur Ji, heartfelt tribute to him.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid glowing tribute, stating, “On the death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Bihar and Bharat Ratna recipient, the people's leader Karpoori Thakur ji, I offer him millions of salutations.

His simple life, unwavering integrity, and steadfast commitment to social justice made him a true leader of the masses. His struggle for the rights of the deprived, exploited, and backward classes is not just history, but even today serves as a guiding light for our political and social consciousness.

The ideology of the people's leader inspires us to move forward resolutely on the path of equality, justice, and public service. Humble tribute.”

Karpoori Thakur, fondly known as ‘Jananayak’, is remembered for his lifelong commitment to social justice, empowerment of backward classes, and clean public life, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian politics.

--IANS

rs/dpb