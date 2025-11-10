Top ministers condemn Red Fort blast, security agencies on high alert

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Senior Union Cabinet Ministers and a Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and strong condemnation late Monday evening following a tragic car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, an incident that has reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured several others.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw not only offered his condolences but also confirmed that a national security alert had been raised across the vital railway network.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured. All major railway stations are on high alert with special security arrangements," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined the chorus of grief, expressing her shock at the loss of innocent lives in the high-security zone of the national capital.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic blast which took place earlier this evening in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Sitharaman wrote.

Echoing the sentiment, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal extended solidarity to the affected families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion.

"Deeply pained by the tragic car blast incident in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured and strength to all affected by this unfortunate incident," the Chief Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the news of precious lives lost in the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi is absolutely heartbreaking.

“We stand with the families in this difficult hour and send our prayers and best wishes to those injured in this horrific tragedy,” he wrote on X.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the car explosion near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort in Delhi.

“I pay heartfelt tribute to the innocent citizens who have lost their lives and extend my sincere condolences to their bereaved families. I also pray for the prompt and complete recovery of those who have been injured,” he wrote on X.

He said that this tragic incident occurring in a sensitive area such as the Red Fort is extremely concerning.

“I urge the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Union Home Minister to order a thorough investigation into this matter. The findings of the inquiry should be presented to the nation, and it is expected that the Central and State agencies will take concrete, effective security measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

