Top Maoist cadre from Chhattisgarh surrender in Telangana

Raipur, June 20 (IANS) In a significant sign of dwindling Maoist activity in central India, 12 members of the banned CPI(Maoist) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju at the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police headquarters in Telangana.

The group included two Divisional Committee Members, four Area Committee Members, and two each from the party’s militia, political ranks, and the Revolutionary People’s Committee.

Their surrender reflects a growing internal churn within the Maoist framework and a broader shift away from violent extremism.

This development is part of an accelerating trend in 2025, where 294 Maoists have already surrendered in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a police official said.

Many of them hail from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, underlining the region's significance as a key Maoist corridor.

According to police, their exit from the outfit is a direct result of sustained efforts under “Operation Cheyutha”, a flagship initiative by the Telangana Police.

The programme prioritises rehabilitation and reintegration of former cadres through financial incentives, skill-building, and community support.

Police officials said the surrendered cadres cited ideological disillusionment, fatigue from life underground, and a desire to reunite with their families as primary reasons behind their decision.

The Telangana government's welfare and livelihood schemes have been particularly persuasive in winning over insurgents.

Each of the 12 individuals received interim relief of Rs 25,000, and further assistance is expected based on their hierarchy and past roles within the organisation.

The surrender of two senior divisional leaders signifies a crack at the command level. This loss of experienced operatives is likely to hamper the group’s tactical capabilities and demoralise its grassroots base.

With a total of 1,260 Maoist cadres laying down arms nationwide in 2025 so far -- 566 of them in Telangana -- security agencies believe the momentum is steadily building toward a decisive shift in insurgent zones.

The Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, owing to its strategic location along the inter-state border, has evolved as a frontline in the state's de-radicalisation effort. Police, supported by local communities, continue to encourage surrenders while maintaining pressure on the remaining armed elements. The latest development marks not just a security success, but a renewed chance at peace and development in affected regions.

--IANS

sktr/dpb