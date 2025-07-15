Toll collection suspended on 28-Km stretch of Amritsar–Jamnagar expressway from today

Gandhinagar, July 15 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a temporary suspension of toll collection on a 28.71-kilometre stretch of the Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway from Tuesday, citing ongoing repair work.

The decision applies specifically to Package-4 of the Sanchore–Santalpur section (NH-754K), a key segment of the Bharatmala project.

According to an official NHAI statement, toll collection on this stretch has been halted since 8 a.m. and will remain suspended until the scheduled maintenance is completed.

The move aims to avoid undue inconvenience to commuters while essential roadwork is underway. The Sanchore–Santalpur corridor, spanning approximately 125 kilometres from Rajasthan to Gujarat's Patan district, is a vital economic artery in the region.

Designed as part of the Bharatmala initiative, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway plays a critical role in boosting cross-regional connectivity between India’s northern states and its eastern economic zones.

Moreover, the project holds strategic significance in facilitating global trade flows. By enhancing access to major western ports like Jamnagar, Kandla, and Mundra, it aims to streamline import-export logistics for landlocked northern states, thereby reinforcing India’s infrastructure-led growth agenda.

The toll exemption is expected to offer temporary relief to commuters and logistics operators, even as authorities work on long-term improvements to road safety and durability along the route. Gujarat's expressway infrastructure has seen rapid growth over the past decade, making it one of the best-connected states in India.

As of 2024, Gujarat has over 3,200 km of national highways and around 5,000 km of state highways, with expressway projects playing a critical role in this network.

The Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, also known as National Expressway 1, was Gujarat's first high-speed corridor, spanning 93 km and significantly reducing travel time between the two major cities.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a flagship 1,386 km project, passes through key districts of Gujarat such as Bharuch and Vadodara, offering direct connectivity to the country's financial capital.

The under-construction Amritsar–Jamnagar Expressway (NH-754K), another crucial link, will cover over 1,300 km across five states, with nearly 300 km running through Gujarat, connecting Patan, Jamnagar, and key industrial regions. These expressways are designed with six to eight lanes, advanced traffic control systems, grade separators, and dedicated service lanes to ensure safety and efficiency.

Additionally, Gujarat's integration of expressways with major ports, Mundra, Kandla, and Pipavav, has strengthened its multimodal logistics ecosystem, allowing for faster movement of goods from inland industrial areas to global markets.

The state government, in partnership with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has allocated over ₹60,000 crore for highway and expressway projects in the last five years.

--IANS

janvi/svn