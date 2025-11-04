Together we can build self-reliant J&K: L-G

Jammu, Nov 4 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday called upon people to follow the ideals of farmer saint, Baba Jittoo, so that together we can build a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant J&K.

The L-G inaugurated the 10-day annual Jhiri Mela, which is being held every year in Jammu, marking the commencement of one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the region.

“Today, I inaugurated the annual Jhiri Mela at Marh sub-division in Jammu. Paid obeisance to Baba Jittoo and Bua Kouri. Dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops, and laid the foundation stone for the first indoor sports complex under CSR at Marh,” the L-G said on X.

The event is being organised jointly by the Directorate of Tourism and the District Administration to pay tribute to 16th-century farmer saint Baba Jittoo.

According to popular belief, Baba Jittoo, a humble farmer, sacrificed his life in defiance of an unjust landlord’s exploitation. His daughter, Bua Kouri, later immolated herself on his funeral pyre in an act of devotion and grief.

“Together, we can build a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,” the L-G said.

Hundreds of farmers and pilgrims from Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have already arrived to participate in the fair, which is being held from November 4 to 13.

Agriculture Department participation in the Mela serves as a vital platform to enhance farmers’ knowledge, exposure and engagement with new technologies and government schemes, while paying tribute to Baba Jittoo’s enduring legacy.

Security has been intensified with the deployment of J&K Police and security forces in and around the Mela.

Devotees also visit Baba-da-Talab, a natural pond believed to have healing properties, located about a few kilometres from the Baba Jitto Shrine.

