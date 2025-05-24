‘Together for 12 years’: Tej Pratap Yadav introduces his girlfriend

Patna, May 24 (IANS) Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has made headlines once again—this time by going public with his long-standing relationship.

In a heartfelt social media post on Saturday, Tej Pratap introduced Anushka Yadav as his partner, revealing that the two have been in a relationship for the past 12 years.

Taking to Facebook, Tej Pratap shared a picture of himself with Anushka and wrote: “I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the girl who is seen with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We both have known each other for the last 12 years and love each other deeply. We have been in a relationship throughout these years. I wanted to share this with all of you for a long time, but couldn't find the right words. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you. I hope you all will understand.”

Tej Pratap's romantic life has often drawn public and media attention.

In May 2018, his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai, had made national headlines.

The lavish wedding, attended by top political figures, was considered a high-profile political alliance.

However, the marriage quickly unravelled. Within a few months, Tej Pratap filed for divorce, citing personal incompatibility. The announcement shocked both political observers and the public, and the matter drew widespread attention across Bihar’s political landscape.

The episode also reportedly caused discomfort within the Yadav family, especially for Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, who had orchestrated the marriage.

Following a lengthy legal process, Tej Pratap and Aishwarya were eventually granted a divorce, formally ending their short-lived marriage.

While little is publicly known about Anushka Yadav, Saturday’s post marks a significant turn in Tej Pratap’s personal journey.

Political circles and supporters are now speculating whether this declaration will be followed by an official wedding announcement.

The development comes at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is strategising for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, and any personal revelation by members of the Yadav family tends to carry political weight.

