Toddler gang-raped in Lucknow, left unconscious under metro bridge

Lucknow, June 5 (IANS) A three-year-old girl was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and is in critical condition, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Alambagh area of Lucknow. The minor was kidnapped by some miscreants, who sexually assaulted her and left her in critical condition.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the GCP Central and other senior officials inspected the spot. A case has been registered under the relevant sections at the Alambagh police station.

The girl used to live near the Chandanagar Metro Station with her parents. After the parents were not able to find the girl in the morning, people started searching for the minor. After a while, the innocent girl was found in an unconscious state under the metro bridge.

The parents took the girl to Lok Bandhu Hospital and filed a police complaint at Alambagh Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and started the investigation. A police team was also sent to the hospital for the security of child.

Informing about the incident, DCP Central Ashish Srivastava said, "On June 5, information was received at Alambagh Police Station from the One Stop Centre that the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of a couple living under the Chandanagar Metro Station was sexually assaulted."

"We got to know that when the couple found the girl in a critical situation, they first took the child to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where doctors confirmed the assault and informed the One Stop Centre. The police launched an investigation after the case was filed. Five teams have been deployed. We are working to find the culprits. Our team members are also there with the victim at the hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, the forensics teams have reached the spot to collect evidence. Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/dpb