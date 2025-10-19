TN's Mullaperiyar River overflows, several villages in Theni inundated, harvest destroyed

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) In what residents describe as the worst flood in three decades, torrential rains and the overflowing Mullaperiyar River have inundated several villages in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, leaving behind widespread destruction and despair.

The swelling river breached its banks early Sunday morning, flooding low-lying areas across Uthamapalayam, Veerapandi, Uppukottai, and Palanichettipatti. As the water level kept rising, houses, farmlands, and roads were quickly engulfed.

Locals said the floodwaters entered residential zones within hours, forcing many families to flee to higher ground. The road leading to the famous Veerapandi Gowmariamman Temple was completely washed away, cutting off access to the temple and nearby settlements.

More than 200 acres of paddy ready for harvest were submerged, and standing crops of banana, coconut, and maize were also destroyed. “We were preparing for harvest next week, but everything is gone,” said R. Raman, a farmer from Veerapandi, looking at his flooded fields in disbelief.

Residents reported that snakes and wild creatures were swept into the villages by the floodwaters, adding to the panic. “It’s terrifying, especially for families with children. We can’t even step out without fear,” said Malathi, a resident of Uthamapalayam.

In Anjaneya Nagar near Palanichettipalayam, several homes were marooned, prompting a dramatic rescue operation by the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Using JCB machines and boats, rescue teams evacuated stranded residents late into the night. Local people blamed the scale of the disaster on the lack of preparedness by the authorities. “If precautionary steps had been taken when water levels began rising, we wouldn’t be facing such losses today,” said another resident.

Officials from the Theni district administration said that relief and rescue operations are in full swing, with temporary shelters being set up in schools and public halls. However, as heavy rain continues in the region, fears of further flooding remain high.

The Mullaperiyar’s overflowing fury has once again revived calls for a long-term flood management plan to protect the vulnerable villages along its banks.

--IANS

aal/dpb