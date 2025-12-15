TN's Mettur dam irrigation discharge increases; power generation rises

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) The volume of water released from the Mettur dam for irrigation in the Cauvery delta has been increased to 9,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs), in response to rising irrigation demand across delta districts.

Officials said the step was taken to ensure adequate water supply for standing crops and canal-fed irrigation systems as the agricultural season progresses.

Over the past few weeks, the quantity of water released from the dam has been gradually stepped up, reflecting increasing requirements in the delta region. On the 10th of this month, the discharge for irrigation purposes was raised to 6,000 cusecs. Since then, demand from farmers in the Cauvery delta -- particularly in tail-end areas -- has continued to grow, prompting the authorities to further enhance the release.

Accordingly, the water released for delta irrigation has now been increased to 9,500 cusecs, officials confirmed. In addition to this, 400 cusecs is being released specifically for canal irrigation, benefiting command areas dependent on distributary canals and feeder channels across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and adjoining districts.

As per standard practice, the water meant for irrigation is being discharged largely through the hydroelectric power station attached to the Mettur dam. This has resulted in a corresponding increase in power generation.

With the higher flow, electricity production at the hydroelectric station has gone up to 90 megawatts, providing a boost to renewable energy output in the state. Officials noted that the regulated increase in discharge has been planned to balance irrigation needs with reservoir management, taking into account inflows, storage levels and downstream requirements.

Farmers’ associations in the delta have welcomed the move, stating that timely water availability is crucial for crop stability, especially in canal-irrigated areas.

The Cauvery delta is one of Tamil Nadu’s most important agricultural regions, and irrigation from the Mettur dam plays a key role in sustaining paddy cultivation and allied farming activities. Authorities said the situation will continue to be closely monitored, and releases will be adjusted based on rainfall, inflows into the reservoir, and field-level demand in the coming days.

--IANS

aal/dpb