TN's Madurai district administration issues directives for TVK 2nd state conference

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Madurai district administration has issued strict directives to the organisers of the TVK second state conference, to be held on August 21 at Barapathi village near Tirupparankundram.

With lakhs of people expected to attend, authorities have tightened security and enforced precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

According to officials, participants will be allowed to travel only by buses arranged for the conference in order to avoid traffic congestion and disruptions to the public.

Police have announced that additional forces will be deployed on the day, with round-the-clock surveillance in and around the venue. Security personnel will be stationed across major routes to regulate the movement of vehicles and monitor crowd behaviour.

The event venue has been prepared on an expansive 500-acre ground, with seating arrangements for over one lakh people. A 500-metre-long ramp walk stage has been erected as the central attraction, and exclusive sections have been designed for women and youth.

Party organisers are confident that at least 10 lakh people will participate in the conference, which is seen as TVK’s most ambitious political mobilisation so far.

In a significant step to prevent untoward incidents, the district administration has ordered the closure of 10 TASMAC liquor shops and four private bars in the Tirupparankundram block on August 21.

Officials have warned of strict action against the sale of illicit liquor in the vicinity, stressing that the restrictions are essential to maintain law and order.

TVK, founded by popular actor Vijay, held its first state conference in 2024 at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, which drew large crowds and marked the party’s formal entry into Tamil Nadu’s political arena.

The Villupuram event established Vijay’s intent to pursue politics seriously, while also setting the tone for grassroots mobilisation across the state.

With the Madurai conference, the party aims to consolidate its support base, especially in the southern districts, and build momentum for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Political observers note that the scale of preparations reflects TVK’s ambition to project itself as a credible alternative to the Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu politics.

For Vijay, the conference is an opportunity to showcase organisational strength and galvanise cadres ahead of the electoral battle.

With a massive turnout expected, elaborate security arrangements are in place with more than 3,000 police personnel deployed for duty. Directives from the district administration being strictly enforced, Madurai is preparing to host what could become a defining moment in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

